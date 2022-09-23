Security forces kill high-profile terrorist in Swat

On night of September 22/ 23, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) over suspected presence of a high profile terrorist.

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of Pakistan armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said security forces killed a high-profile terrorist in Swat.

“On night of September 22/ 23, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) over suspected presence of a high profile terrorist in general area Charbagh, Swat district. During encounter, the terrorist got killed,” the ISPR said adding that weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, it maintained.

On September 17, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat had visited Swat and met with notables of the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Peshawar had met with tribal elders of Malakand, Buner, Mardan, and Shangla during his visit.

Corps Commander had appreciated local elders for their support to security forces during the Swat operation. He had said swift and unparalleled successes in Swat against terrorists were only possible because people fought shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

He had said after the successful completion of operations and return to normalcy a peaceful transition was ensured for civil administration and LEAs.

Corps Commander had said Army will do everything possible to ensure that no one takes law into his own hands disturbing the hard-earned peace and economic activities vital for the livelihood of the local population.