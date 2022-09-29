Advertisement
Edition: English
Security on high alert in Karachi following gun attack on Chinese

  • Security has been on high alert in Karachi following the attack on Chinese nationals
  • The incident spur a fresh wave of terror in the city and the forces beefed up the security
  • The incident left Dr Richard and his wife injured while the employee, Ronald, died
KARACHI: Keeping in view the attack on Chinese-Pakistani nationals that left one dead and two injured, security has been on high alert in the metropolitan city.

A gunman posing as a client entered a dental clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi and opened fire on Dr Richard Hu, his wife Mrs Phen Teyin and Ronald Raymond Chou with a 9mm pistol.

The incident left Dr Richard and his wife injured while the employee, Ronald, died on the spot. The incident spur a fresh wave of terror in the city and the forces beefed up the security in Karachi.

The police said that snap checking is being conducted at 12 locations in Malir while suspicious vehicles, motorbikes and individuals are also checked.

Not only this, personnel from Shaheen Force are also being deployed at different locations and on the national highway to monitor any suspicious movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the crime rate has been moving up in the graph for the past many days and the citizens are being robbed on daily basis in Karachi.

Taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary of Sindh to prepare a report on the firing and immediately arrest the perpetrators.

