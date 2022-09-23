Security situation under control in Swat, Senate committee told

The committee was briefed on the security situation in Swat.

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Defence Committee was assured that the law and order situation was under control in Swat after law enforcement agencies launched strict action against hostile elements.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in Swat over the reported resurgence of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The committee was told that some writ of the state was paramount although violent incidents were reported in the area but the culprits behind them were traced and caught.

The committee members appreciated the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement forces, including police, Levies, and paramilitary forces for their role to protect and promoting peace and the lives of the people of Malakand.

There was, however, the consensus that there should be no compromise on upholding the rule of law, and those involved in crimes against people and the state must be apprehended tried in a court of law, and given due punishment as per the law.

Advertisement

There have been widespread reports and panic among local residents that the TTP is gaining a foothold in Swat. Their presence has also been noted in North and South Waziristan.

Last month, the army top brass hinted at a tougher approach against the TTP and decided to continue counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.

During the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference, COAS Bajwa had directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism must continue.

Earlier Pakistan Army denied reports about the return of TTP insurgents in Swat, calling them “grossly exaggerated and misleading”.

The military press wing said a misperception about the presence of large number of TTP armed members has been created on social media. “Presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from population,” it added.

The ISPR said these individuals apparently sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas and a close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains.

Advertisement

The statement further said that required measures are in place by all law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas. It said the presence of militants anywhere will not be tolerated and they will be dealt with full use of force if required.

Also Read Pakistan Army dismisses presence of TTP militants in Swat RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has strongly denied “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading” reports about...