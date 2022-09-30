Sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert before the Chinese killing

Concerns about targeting foreigners in the city were informed to the security officials

It was also said that an alert was issued that prohibited SRA may commit terrorism in the city

Advertisement

KARACHI: In regard to the recent Chinese killing in the city, sources said that sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert.

Sources also said that concerns about targeting foreigners in the city were informed to the security officials adding that despite security concerns, adequate security arrangements have not been made.

It was also said that an alert was issued that prohibited SRA may commit terrorism in the city.

However, after the attack on the Chinese doctors, the police and Rangers were alerted in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a terrorist attack on a Chinese dental clinic in metropolitan city, two Chinese doctors were injured while their employee died.

The police said that the gunman pretending to be a client entered the clinic and opened fire on the doctors.

Advertisement

The incident spur a fresh wave of terror among the citizens and the security officials have alerted the Shaheen Force as well in the city and heavy contingents were deployed all across Karachi.

Not only this, security measures were also kept strict on the occasion of Friday prayers todays.