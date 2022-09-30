Sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert prior to Chinese killing

Sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert prior to Chinese killing

Articles
Advertisement
Sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert prior to Chinese killing

Security on alert in Karachi

Advertisement
  • Sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert before the Chinese killing
  • Concerns about targeting foreigners in the city were informed to the security officials
  • It was also said that an alert was issued that prohibited SRA may commit terrorism in the city
Advertisement

KARACHI: In regard to the recent Chinese killing in the city, sources said that sensitive institutions had issued a threat alert.

Sources also said that concerns about targeting foreigners in the city were informed to the security officials adding that despite security concerns, adequate security arrangements have not been made.

It was also said that an alert was issued that prohibited SRA may commit terrorism in the city.

However, after the attack on the Chinese doctors, the police and Rangers were alerted in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a terrorist attack on a Chinese dental clinic in metropolitan city, two Chinese doctors were injured while their employee died.

The police said that the gunman pretending to be a client entered the clinic and opened fire on the doctors.

Advertisement

The incident spur a fresh wave of terror among the citizens and the security officials have alerted the Shaheen Force as well in the city and heavy contingents were deployed all across Karachi.

Not only this, security measures were also kept strict on the occasion of Friday prayers todays.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story