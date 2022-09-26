Sex crimes shooting up because of mobile phones: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said mobile phone was changing the world.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said sex crimes were growing fast because of negative impacts of mobile phones.

Addressing an Ulema and Mashaikh Convention in Lahore, Imran Khan said mobile phone was changing the world. The data available with children these days was not present with kids earlier, he said. They had all kinds of x-rated material along vast amount of good knowledge at their fingertips, he said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we train our children through character-building by teaching them Seerat e Nabi (SAWW). We should prepare them to protect themselves,” he said adding that when he was in power he called IG police and inquired him what crimes were increasing fast. The IG said sex crimes and child abuse were skyrocketing, mainly because of mobile phones, he maintained.

He said the justice system he saw in the western countries could unfortunately not been seen in Pakistan. “The justice system in the other countries are way better. When I talked about Riyasat e Madina, people initially could not fathom it,” he said.

The former prime minister said Muhammad Iqbal through his poetry told that when the ummah backed out of golden rules of Riyasat e Madina, its downfall began.

Imran Khan said he had not seen any poor country where corruption was not rampant. He said corruption was the root cause of making a country poor. A country like Nigeria where there was abundance of oil was downtrodden because of embezzlement, he said. On the other hand, he said Switzerland where there was nothing except for beautiful mountains was thriving because of upholding of law and merit.

On January 2, Imran Khan had underlined the need of making joint efforts to overcome incidents of sexual crime and corruption in society.

He was speaking during the second part of online dialogue with global Muslim scholars organised by the National Rehmatul Lilalameen Authority under the theme “Riyasat-e-Madina, Islam, Society, and Ethical Revival.”

The prominent scholars included Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr Timothy Winter/Abdal Hakim Murad, Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Dr Recep Senturk, Dr Osman Bakar, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf and Dr Chandra Muzaffar.

Imran had said all Islamic countries, including Pakistan, were facing similar issues such as poverty, child labour, and corruption. He had said the solution to all ills in society lied in the teachings of the Holy Quran.