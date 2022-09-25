Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that it has been the practice of the Sharif family that they prioritize their business interests over the interests of the state.

LAHORE: Advisor to the Punjab Government for Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that the Sharif family did ruthless money laundering during their rule.

In his statement issued by the Information Advisor to the Punjab Government, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that it has been the practice of the Sharif family that they prioritize their business interests over the interests of the state.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Sharif family has always played with national security and defense, the PML-N leaders have become allies of the enemy on many occasions including the Siachen conflict, Mumbai attacks, and Dawn Leaks.

He said that the government of the Sharif family, which has business ties with India, is a serious threat to the country’s security. The nation is observing how the Sharif family uses power to loot.

He said that the Sharif family did merciless money laundering during their rule and impoverished the country. Unfortunately, the proven corrupt looter gang was then imposed on the country and the nation.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema further said that the days of imported gangs were numbered as the nation will oust them from the government soon.