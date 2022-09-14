Sharjeel Memon releases report of destruction caused by floods and relief activities across Sindh

Information Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon released a report of the havoc caused by the floods and relief activities across the province since August 20

KARACHI: Information Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon released a report of the havoc caused by the floods and relief activities across the province since August 20, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Sharjeel Memon in his report says that 1718 relief camps are functioning for the victims in the flood-affected districts and 534,955 victims have been shifted to these relief camps.

He said that 296 relief camps have been established in Hyderabad Division, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 52 in Mirpur Khas Division, 269 in Sukkur Division, 481 in Larkana Division, and 41 in Karachi Division. Medicines and other facilities are being provided in the camps for the affectees.

Sharjeel Memon claimed that 212,505 tents have been distributed to the victims so far and 1,541,937 mosquito nets, 419,121 ration bags, 4,493 folding beds, and 1,350 stoves have also been distributed to flood affectees.

The provincial minister said that philanthropists and welfare organizations should contact the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the distribution of relief goods, through the guidance of PDMA they can reach the deserving and needy people.

Sindh Information Minister says that till now 638 people have died due to rains while 8321 people have been injured.

Moreover, he said that 1,541,724 houses have also been damaged due to rains, while crops grown on 3,433,115 acres in the province have been destroyed.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that 8431 kilometers of 780 roads have been destroyed due to rains while 180 bridges have also been damaged.

