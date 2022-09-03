Shaukat Tain said that an attempt was made to affect Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s reputation through the audio tape

Karachi-Former Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that taping private conversations is illegal.

While addressing a press conference, Shaukat Tain said that an attempt was made to affect Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s reputation through the audio tape and termed the act of taping private conversations as illegal.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister had written a letter to federal finance minister Miftah Ismail for the release of 100 billion for FATA. Shaukat Tarin said that the flood-related situation was also included in the letter, this tape was leaked on Monday morning.

He said why did you leak the tape on the day on which approval was to be received from the IMF, who was influencing the IMF program, us or you?. He said that we aim to spend our money on our country, Imran Khan collected 5 billion rupees for all the flood victims.

He said that electricity has reached 50 rupees per unit and gas is also going to be expensive. The government had said that the rate of inflation would be 11 and a half percent.

Shaukat Tarin said that the IMF had written a good report to us earlier but now they have started writing a bad report. He claimed that “We would have got rid of the IMF in December”.

He further said that a flood is a big disaster, and we should come together as a nation.

