SHC CJ takes notice after rape victim commits suicide in Mithi

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has taken notice of a gang rape case after which a woman committed suicide in Mithi, Tharparkar.

The judge has summoned a detailed report from DIG Mirpurkhas and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar in a matter related to the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman in Kaloi area of Mithi.

The officers, SHO Kaloi police station, and the investigating officer have been directed to appear before the court on September 22. The chief justice took notice of news reports that police have reportedly refused to take action.

The victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar. The body of the victim was sent to Taluka Hospital Diplo for postmortem late on Sunday.

The girl was reportedly abducted by unknown persons a few days ago and the kidnappers sexually assaulted and left her at a deserted place near her village. She remained unconscious for hours before her relatives found and took her to a hospital.

The victim in her written complaint with the police stated that she was sexually assaulted while going to Hyderabad to receive official documents of the pension of her father who died a few months back.

Police have booked two nominated suspects in the incident. The victim’s brother lodged an FIR against the suspects. He told police that the victim killed herself after being traumatized by the incident.

He said family was being forced to take the matter to a local jirga and not the police. He said the police was reluctant to register the case under pressure of local influential people.

