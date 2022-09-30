In the Sindh High Court, a petition was heard against the cutting of thousands of trees on the route of the Red Line bus service.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that thousands of trees have been chopped from Safora to University Road.

The court directed the petitioner to make Malir Cantonment and others parties and file a revised petition.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the petitioner to make Malir Cantonment and other parties in the petition against cutting down trees for Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and file revised plea.

In the Sindh High Court, a petition was heard against the cutting of thousands of trees on the route of the Red Line bus service.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that thousands of trees have been chopped from Safora to University Road.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi said do you not want the development of Karachi? Want to live in the jungle? How to live without a modern transport system?

The petitioner’s counsel replied that the project could have been built without the felling of trees. It was the responsibility of the environment department to review and give permission.

Advertisement

The court remarked that these trees emit carbon dioxide instead of oxygen.

The lawyer for the petitioner said that the management had assured to shift the trees to another place.

The court directed the petitioner to make Malir Cantonment and others parties and file a revision petition.

Shahnawaz and Mohsin Abbasi Advocate said that the cutting of trees should be stopped immediately as environmental changes are having deep effects in Karachi.

The petitioners were of the view that if more trees are cut, it will be dangerous for the environment and pollution will also increase.

Advertisement

Also Read Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of...

Earlier, A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the cutting down of hundreds of fully grown trees in Karachi by authorities to make way for Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.