SHC orders DG SBCA to investigate illegal construction.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General to look into the unauthorized construction on Plot No. 75/A in PECHS, Block 2, BOL News reported.

The petitioner’s attorney claimed that while the SBCA was hesitant to take action, unauthorized constructions were carried out in PECHS. Nazir Hussain Laghari, the deputy director of the SBCA, presented a report to the court during the hearing that deemed the constructions unlawful.

The court instructed the DG SBCA to investigate the incident, determine who was at fault, name the officers in charge who were seated when the illegal construction began, and take action against them within 30 days.

The DG SBCA was instructed to get copies of the court's directives. Advertisement While this was going on, the SHC took action against the officers responsible for the illegal building of parts in Nazimabad No. 3 and asked the DG SBCA to produce a compliance report. According to the petitioner's attorney, a four-story portion of Plot No. 10/22, Nazimabad No. 3, Block H, has been built. The attorney claimed that when erecting the structures, the builder had broken the building ordinances. Syed Awais Hussain, the deputy director of the SBCA, filed an interim report with the court that deemed the building of the four-story part to be unlawful.