SHC orders DG SBCA to investigate illegal construction.

Sindh High Court removed IG Sindh for negligence in Dua Zahra case
The Jury in the Dua Zahra case ordered the removal of Inspector...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General to look into the unauthorized construction on Plot No. 75/A in PECHS, Block 2, BOL News reported.
The DG SBCA was instructed to get copies of the court’s directives.
While this was going on, the SHC took action against the officers responsible for the illegal building of parts in Nazimabad No. 3 and asked the DG SBCA to produce a compliance report. According to the petitioner’s attorney, a four-story portion of Plot No. 10/22, Nazimabad No. 3, Block H, has been built.
The attorney claimed that when erecting the structures, the builder had broken the building ordinances. Syed Awais Hussain, the deputy director of the SBCA, filed an interim report with the court that deemed the building of the four-story part to be unlawful.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.