SHC orders restoration of Bol News transmission

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to restore the broadcast of Bol News.

The SHC also orders PEMRA to immediately resume broadcast of Bol News suspended from yesterday.

Justice Adnan Chaudhry of Sindh High Court issued the decision.

The Court order to send copy of order to PEMRA by email and fax. The broadcasting of Bol News should be restored to the old numbers immediately.

The court has asked Chairman PEMRA and others to respond to the contempt of court petition at the next hearing.

Advocate Ayan Ali Memon stated that PEMRA illegally suspended license of Bol News without a meeting of the authority. He said SHC has already restrained PEMRA from proceeding against Bol without a show-cause notice and personal hearing.

“If the PEMRA meeting was not held yesterday, how can action be taken against the channel” said the lawyer.

He said channel is airing the rallies of the opposition parties. He further said broadcast was stopped earlier on the pretext of security clearance.

The court had ordered to restore the channel, but broadcasting was being stopped in many cities.

The lawyer said ban on live speeches of Imran Khan’s has been lifted by the Islamabad High Court.

Advocate of Bol Network, said Bol News is fully implementing the time delay mechanism as channel broadcasts Imran Khan’s recorded speeches.

The Lawyer said PEMRA illegally issues show-cause notices to Bol News over minor issues.

Earlier, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) once again banned the transmission of Bol News TV for three days without any legal and constitutional justification.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 5, PEMRA stopped the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.