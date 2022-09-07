KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of the transmission of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The court has also ordered PEMRA and others to submit their replies in the regard by September 14, BOL News reported.

The SHC has ordered the restoration of Bol News and Bol Entertainment in their previous positions.

As per the details, Justice Nadeem Akhtar of the Sindh High Court ordered the immediate restoration of the broadcast of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The notification of PEMRA released on September 5 was declared null and void by the High Court.

Earlier, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) announced to stop the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

However, the management of BOL TV has announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.

It said, “Let the BOL TV speak”, adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the BOL TV network. The management said that BOL has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.

The announcement said that the licenses issued to M/s Labbaik Private Limited were revoked in 2017 by the authority.

It further said that the licenses were canceled as the Ministry of Interior had not issued security clearance to BOL News and BOL Entertainment.