Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC rejects plea for postmortem of Aamir Liaquat

SHC rejects plea for postmortem of Aamir Liaquat

Articles
Advertisement
SHC rejects plea for postmortem of Aamir Liaquat
Advertisement
  • SHC has rejected all the pleas requesting the postmortem of the anchorperson Aamir Liaquat
  • Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah was also a party to the petition
  • Liaquat died in Karachi a few months ago and no cause of his death was revealed
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected all the pleas requesting the postmortem of the anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain. He died on June 9 in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court heard the request of Abdul Ahad Khan Advocate today on the issue of conducting the post-mortem of the well-known anchorperson Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah was also a party to the petition and requested the autopsy of the deceased.

On behalf of Aamir’s heirs, Lawyer Zia Awan appeared in the court and argued that the petitioner doesn’t have any evidence adding that the petitioner is a worker of a political party.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the judicial magistrate had ordered the postmortem of Aamir Liaquat and the SHO had also recommended an autopsy.

Advertisement

Abdul Ahad Khan Advocate took the stand that no case could be registered at present. Doubts have arisen on the death of Aamir Liaquat. According to the medical report, the cause of death was not revealed.

However, The Sindh High Court upheld the decision of Additional District while rejecting all the petitions related to the post-mortem of Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Liaquat died in Karachi a few months ago and no cause of his death was revealed. The heirs of the media person opposed the postmortem and the burial took place without an autopsy.

Also Read

Imran Khan bawls out government for strive to blackout telethon
Imran Khan bawls out government for strive to blackout telethon

Imran Khan said Monday that the imported government showed its true colours...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story