SHC rejects plea for postmortem of Aamir Liaquat

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected all the pleas requesting the postmortem of the anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain. He died on June 9 in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court heard the request of Abdul Ahad Khan Advocate today on the issue of conducting the post-mortem of the well-known anchorperson Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah was also a party to the petition and requested the autopsy of the deceased.

On behalf of Aamir’s heirs, Lawyer Zia Awan appeared in the court and argued that the petitioner doesn’t have any evidence adding that the petitioner is a worker of a political party.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the judicial magistrate had ordered the postmortem of Aamir Liaquat and the SHO had also recommended an autopsy.

Abdul Ahad Khan Advocate took the stand that no case could be registered at present. Doubts have arisen on the death of Aamir Liaquat. According to the medical report, the cause of death was not revealed.

However, The Sindh High Court upheld the decision of Additional District while rejecting all the petitions related to the post-mortem of Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Liaquat died in Karachi a few months ago and no cause of his death was revealed. The heirs of the media person opposed the postmortem and the burial took place without an autopsy.

