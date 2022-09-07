SHC reserves verdict on plea against closure of Bol channels

Karachi-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict on a petition against the closure of Bol News and Bol Entertainment.

The Court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of Bol News’s counsels Barrister Abid Zuberi and Ayan Memon.

Earlier, M/s Labeek Private Limited approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the closure of Bol News and Bol Entertainment.

Barrister Abid Zuberi informed the court that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended the license of Bol News and Bol Entertainment in a meeting presided by its Chairman Saleem Baig.

He stated that PEMRA did not listen to BOL management and issued a one-sided decision.

Counsel of Bol Network said the Supreme Court has also restrained PEMRA from issuing a final decision without hearing the petitioner. He said the license to Bol Entertainment was issued in 2006 and Bol News in 2008, respectively.

The lawyer said PEMRA has been approached to renew the license of the channels but has not renewed it so far.

Abid Zuberi said the plea related to security clearance and licenses were also pending in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

“The PEMRA stopped broadcasting of Bol News and Bol Entertainment by simply issuing a press release in an illegal meeting,” Abid Zuberi said.

He said the security clearance of directors was done. He said ISI and others have already issued security clearance.

He stated that PEMRA’s decision is illegal, and should be declared null and void.

The lawyer of Bol Network pleaded to the court to issue necessary directives for immediate restoration of Bol News and Bol Entertainment transmission.

