Electricity production is affected due to shortage of gas: K-Electric

Electric supply company K-Electric

  • K-Electric said that due to the cost of electricity, citizens are directly affected in their bills
  • Advocate of K-Electric said gas supply to the electric company was reduced
  • Lawyer of K-Electric submitted that due to shortage of gas, electricity is being procured from alternative sources
KARACHI: A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the payment of dues between K-Electric and Sui Southern and the electric supply company maintained due to the cost of electricity, citizens are directly affected in their bills.

Advocate of K-Electric said that the court directed to continue the supply of gas as usual. Despite the stay-order, gas supply was reduced. Electricity production is affected due to shortage of gas. Contempt of court action should be proceeded against MD SSGC.

On June 13, 2018, the court restrained SSGC from gas shortage.

Lawyer of K-Electric submitted that due to shortage of gas, electricity is being procured from alternative sources. The cost of electricity from alternative sources is increasing.

On the other hand, Managing Director (MD) Sui Southern Gas Company Imran Munir sought time to reply, on which the court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

The Sindh High Court has sought a reply from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) within three days on the issue of fuel charges and additional taxes collecting by K-Electric.

A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court on the issue of fuel charges and additional taxes collected by K-Electric on petition filed by  Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman.

K-Electric has submitted its reply to the court while the SHC has asked NEPRA to reply within three days. On the reply of K Electric, the court called for a reply from the lawyers of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the city has been destroyed, broken roads and extra electricity bills have further increased the problems of the citizens.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that we also live in the same city and Karachiites knew problems of the city.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petition till October 6.

