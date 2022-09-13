SHC summoned Deputy Secretary to CM house secretariat for threatening petitioners

Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a case related to the land dispute in Gulistan Johar Block 3

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a case related to the land dispute in Gulistan Johar Block 3, in which the court summoned Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Secretariat Riaz Hussain Wasan over his letter threatening the petitioners, BOL News reports on Tuesday.

According to the details, the court said that the letter sent to the petitioners is like intervening in the matters of the court.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi expressed his indignation at KDA for not submitting the answer and said, “What is the big work, is the record not computerized? How many files have been lost, you guys?”

Sindh High Court (SHC) gave remarks that it is the people who suffer not the departments of government. “You can not even make computerized records for the people and they are suffering due to negligence of KDA,” Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi said.

The court sought a comprehensive report from the KDA officials and ordered that the KDA record be produced on the land dispute.

Sabit Ali Shah, the petitioner told the court that purchased the property in block three scheme 36 and submitted the challan for the additional land adjoining the land. Instead of allotting land, an inquiry was initiated. He claimed that the letters are circulating from the CM house to threaten the petitioners.