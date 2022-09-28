LAHORE: Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has demanded action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for violating the Official Secret Act.

He said the prime minister has made a mockery by repeatedly violating the Official Secret Act. He said earlier the prime minister violated the law by consulting with proclaimed absconder Nawaz Sharif on official matters.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has now violated the law by leaking the audio of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through his media coordinator regarding the foreign conspiracy and threatening diplomatic cypher.

He said the Shehbaz-Zardari government has become a threat to national security. He said every moment poses a severe threat to national security and sovereignty while the PDM remains in power.

Cheema said that institutions responsible for defending national security and the judiciary should take notice of the violation of the Official Secret Act.

He said it has become clear from Imran Khan’s leader audio that the diplomatic cypher is a reality and was hidden from Imran Khan. He requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to investigate this cypher.

Earlier Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema had termed Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leak as very sensitive, alarming and sad. He said the Sharif family gained notoriety for prioritizing business interests over the interests of the state.

Cheema said that the Sharif family has always played with interests of national security and defense. On many occasions, including the Siachen front, Mumbai terrorist attack, Dawn Leaks, the PML-N leadership sided with the enemy.

He said that the government of the Sharif family, which has business ties with India, is a serious threat to the country’s security and economic interests. He added the Sharif family impoverished the country with ruthless money laundering during their rule.

