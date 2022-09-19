LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday here interacted with United Kingdom’s former prime ministers and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The British Foreign Secretary hosted the reception at Church House in honor of the foreign guests participating in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Prime Minister Sharif interacted with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. He also exchanged views with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party.

rime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

PM Shehbaz Sharif especially flew in to attend the last rites and funeral of the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Over 500 representatives from other countries including United States President Joe Biden, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Belgium’s King Philippe, and Queen Mathilde, and 2,000 royal family members attended the Westminster Abbey Service ahead of the Queen’s funeral later in the evening.

Earlier, the prime minister was received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and was escorted to his seat in the Lantern. He also signed the condolence book at Church House.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor next to the grave of his deceased husband Duke of Edinburgh Phillip.

On Sunday, the prime minister met King Charles III during the reception hosted by him for the visiting dignitaries and extended condolences to him over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.