Shehbaz Sharif bringing Ishaq Dar to boost his reign: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is bringing back Ishaq Dar as finance minister to continue his reign and remain in power.

Addressing an election gathering in NA-157 constituency, the former foreign minister said Ishaq Dar hid the facts and artificially hiked the price of the dollar to devalue the rupee. “Ishaq Dar is involved in corruption. If he was capable of improving the economy, he wouldn’t have fled abroad.”

He said that the performance of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has become evident in front of the nation. “Ishaq Dar and the PDM government are responsible for the sinking of the country’s economy and the nation is suffering the consequences of their policies today,” he added.

He said that the government’s policies have actually failed, prices of petroleum products are decreasing all over the world but are being increased in Pakistan which is leading to massive inflation.

Regarding the upcoming by-elections in Multan, he said the people will reject the PDM through their ballot papers on October 16. Qureshi said that the solution to the country’s crises lies only in holding general elections and the ‘imported’ rulers will have to go home.

He said Chairman Imran Khan will visit Sindh after the flood water recedes. He said the PPP has ruled Sindh for the last 14 years and the people are dismayed due to the corruption and incompetence of their leadership.

The PTI senior leader said that the people of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan rejected their governments and trusted PTI. “Now the time has come for the people of Sindh and Balochistan to decide and reject them. The people are also waiting for a change in leadership and transparent elections.”

He said that the current rulers are reluctant in conducting elections and are taking escape routes. He said the PTI will challenge the PDM in every field in a democratic way. He said that the five months performance of the PML-N and PPP has revealed their real face in front of the nation and the people will recognize these looters.

Qureshi said that the people rejected them in the recent by-elections of Punjab and Karachi and will unleash their resentment against inflation and inflated electricity bills by voting for the PTI in the by-polls.

