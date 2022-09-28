Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM

Articles
Advertisement
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhamamd Bin Salman on his appointment as PM

Advertisement
  • In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that “I congratulate my brother Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”
  • Shehbaz Sharif writes that “I am praying for the success of His Excellency and the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for further development and prosperity”
  • Under the leadership of the Custodian of the two holy mosques(Haramain & Sharifain), King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that “I congratulate my brother Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of his appointment as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.”

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif writes that “I am praying for the success of His Excellency and the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for further development and prosperity under the leadership of the Custodian of the two holy mosques(Haramain & Sharifain), King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Also Read

BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day
BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Chairman and CEO BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly congratulated the...

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince for on-ground flood relief assistance provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre; setting up of air-bridge for delivering relief goods, and launching “Sahem” portal in KSA for receiving donations from general public for Pakistani flood victims.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story