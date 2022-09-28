In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that “I congratulate my brother Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”

Shehbaz Sharif writes that “I am praying for the success of His Excellency and the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for further development and prosperity”

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the two holy mosques(Haramain & Sharifain), King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that “I congratulate my brother Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of his appointment as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.”

بمناسبة تعيينه رئيساً لمجلس وزراء المملكة العربية السعودية، أبارك لأخي ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وأدعو لسموه بالتوفيق والسداد وللمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة بمزيد من التقدم والازدهار في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود. pic.twitter.com/QJDzC9sVw6 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 28, 2022

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif writes that “I am praying for the success of His Excellency and the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for further development and prosperity under the leadership of the Custodian of the two holy mosques(Haramain & Sharifain), King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Also Read BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day Chairman and CEO BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly congratulated the...

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince for on-ground flood relief assistance provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre; setting up of air-bridge for delivering relief goods, and launching “Sahem” portal in KSA for receiving donations from general public for Pakistani flood victims.