Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Ishaq Dar’s return with Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in London to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

According to reports, the prime minister will discuss the imminent return of Ishaq Dar to Pakistan where he is expected to resume his responsibilities as finance minister.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif will have a meeting with his brother over the matter. Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also be present. They will also discuss the political situation including the next general elections and the long march by the PTI.

They are also expected to discuss the appointment of the next army chief. The PML-N leaders will also devise a strategy to deal with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call for a long march and end the PTI’s government in Punjab.

The prime minister has arrived in London after concluding a five-day visit to the United States where he headed Pakistan’s delegation in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It must be noted that the six-month tenure of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is coming to an end on October 18. He must leave the post as he remains unelected and cannot hold office any longer. This has led to intense speculation whether Ishaq Dar can assume responsibilities as finance minister.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar would return to the county in the coming week and further facilitate the government’s economic team. Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Sanaullah said Dar would be able to help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif manage the country’s economic affairs.

A day ago, an accountability court suspended an arrest warrant against Dar. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir issued a suspension order for a perpetual warrant of arrest against Dar, which was issued on December 11, 2017, after he absconded from an assets beyond means case.

The warrants were suspended until October 7 and Dar was given two weeks to surrender before the court. The decision raised speculation that Dar is returning to the country after spending over five years in self-exile.

