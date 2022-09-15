Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan discuss bilateral relations
Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan discuss bilateral relations

Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan discuss bilateral relations

Articles
Advertisement
Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan discuss bilateral relations
Advertisement
  • Shehbaz Sharif extended his gratitude to President Erdogan
  • He added that this support was reflective of the unique longstanding bonds between the two nations.
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations
Advertisement

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of State meeting here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Shehbaz Sharif extended his gratitude to President Erdogan and to the people of Turkiye for their solidarity and generous support in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan, caused by climate change. He added that this support was reflective of the unique longstanding bonds between the two nations.

Also Read

Pakistan received 117 flights of flood relief aid from friendly countries
Pakistan received 117 flights of flood relief aid from friendly countries

117 flights of friendly countries reached Pakistan with relief goods at different...

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations in diverse areas. Highlighting close fraternal ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of various bilateral institutional mechanisms, in particular the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which served as the leadership-level platform to provide strategic direction to this abiding partnership.

While welcoming the recent signing of “Trade in Goods” agreement between both countries, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that optimal utilization of the agreement would boost bilateral trade and act as a catalyst in further cementing bilateral economic and investment relations.

The two leaders decided to maintain close contact and continue high-level exchanges to further enhance the multi-dimensional strategic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan: 13 new Covid infections, 1 death reported
Pakistan: 13 new Covid infections, 1 death reported
PIA inducts fourth A-320 aircraft into its fleet this year
PIA inducts fourth A-320 aircraft into its fleet this year
KP CM Mahmood launches second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’
KP CM Mahmood launches second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’
FIR of Islamabad blast incident lodged
FIR of Islamabad blast incident lodged
Senate adopts ‘ICT Local Government (Amend) Bill 2022’
Senate adopts ‘ICT Local Government (Amend) Bill 2022’
IHC directs ECP to decide ICT UCs matter after hearing Federation
IHC directs ECP to decide ICT UCs matter after hearing Federation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story