Shehbaz Sharif vows to promote investment in renewable energy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to promote investment in renewable energy sector in the country, with a special focus on wind and solar energy.

He was talking to delegation of a Chinese company Zonergy Corporation headed by its President Richard J Guo in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister said renewable energy, being future of Pakistan, would help generate cheaper electricity and reduce the burden of inflation on the people.

He said a pre-bidding conference on solar energy projects would be held in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss prospects for use of renewable energy sources in the country.

“Pakistan has to import expensive fuel to generate electricity which increases the cost of electricity,” he said.

Speaking about the Pak-China historic bilateral ties, PM Shehbaz Sharif said China had always supported Pakistan at all fronts and through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which was part of China’s wider Belt and Road Initiative. China is investing in infrastructure, industry and various sectors in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation also presented a cheque of huge amount as a donation from Zonergy Corporation to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

PM to visit on Thursday to attend SCO meeting

Shehbaz Sharif is paying a two-day visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from Thursday to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The prime minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting.

Leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organisations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of the SCO, which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the organisation.

At the forthcoming event, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains. They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Besides attending the summit, the PM would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State meeting.