SEHWAN: A boat carrying Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting flood-affected areas ran out of fuel in deep water near Sehwan.

The chief minister was visiting the affected villages without any security arrangements. He went to villages of eight union councils that were inundated after a breach in the Manchar Lake.

The chief minister’s spokesperson said the boat ran out of fuel and was pushed from deep water to the embankment. He said this is a time of sorrow and suffering and the chief minister wanted to be with the people.

#Sehwan : Without making any prior security arrangements, #Sindh #CM Syed Murad Ali Shah rushed to visit villages of 8 UCs inundated after a breach in #Manchar lake. While overseeing the situation, the boat ran out of fuel and it was pushed from deep water to the embankment. pic.twitter.com/aWMjzE22Vv Advertisement — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) September 12, 2022



A video had surfaced showing Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah reaching Bagh-e-Yousuf in a boat. However, the motorboat stopped in the water when it ran out of fuel.

Local villagers can be seen stepping in the deep water and bringing the boat to the embankment. It was also reported that another boat was sent to rescue the chief minister from the flood water.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the chief minister was in his home constituency but still his boat ran out of fuel in the flood water.

He alleged that the local administration even stole the fuel allocated for the chief minister’s visit. He said that such corrupt officials would not even spare relief items like tents, ration bags, and mosquito nets.

He said the inept and corrupt Sindh government was not less than a disaster for the province. The district administration rejected the veracity of the incident.

