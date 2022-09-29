Sindh Gov refused to accept resignation of Administrator Karachi

Resignation of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was not accepted by Sindh Government

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah revealed this on Wednesday about the Resignation of Administrator Karachi

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab resigned in haste and was asked to continue working as the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday, according to a Sindh government official.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah revealed this on Wednesday during a press conference with Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Wahab resigned on Monday in response to a Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment prohibiting K-Electric from collecting municipal taxes from Karachi residents through power bills.

In response to a question, the local government minister stated that Wahab’s resignation had not been accepted by the Sindh government and that he was still the administrator of the KMC.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Shah, has urged Wahab to continue serving as the city’s administrator. He commended Wahab’s efforts as KMC administrator and noted that he had acted emotionally when deciding to offer his resignation.

Wahab addressed a press conference seconds before his formal resignation, recalling his development work and saying that he worked for the city day and night.

“We built all of the important roads. It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not because I believe the legal route is the only one,” he explained.

“There is a solution for everything in the Constitution and the law of the land.”

He stated that the metropolitan corporation was permitted to levy taxes under the applicable statute.

“When the city roads are flooded, no one knocks on Waseem Akhtar’s or Naeem-ur-house; Rehman’s locals question me, the government, and the KMC for solutions,” Wahab told the media.