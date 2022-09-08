Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has been striving hard for the rescue services in the flood-affected areas

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the local government along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been striving hard for the rescue and rehabilitation services in the flood-affected areas.

He was addressing a presser when said that provincial and district administrations have been ensuring the supply of rations and other necessities to the flood victims and have been conducting rescue operations in the unreachable areas too.

Sharjeel Memon said that a meeting was held in this regard led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that was attended by all relevant departments.

He said that around 172,000 tents have been delivered to the flood-hit areas and 100,000 camps and 100,000 mosquito nets are also being delivered in the region so far.

The minister also highlighted the issue of food supply for the cattle in the flood-hit region adding that the decisions in this regard are being taken in consultation with the experts.

He also said that the Sindh government is purchasing its own goods and supply while the aid received from outside is distributed through NDMA to 100% of the victims.

