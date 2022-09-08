Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon
Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon

Image: Screengrab BOL News

Advertisement
  • Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has been striving hard for the rescue services in the flood-affected areas
  • Provincial and district administrations have been ensuring the supply of rations
  • He said that around 172,000 tents have been delivered to the flood-hit areas
Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the local government along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been striving hard for the rescue and rehabilitation services in the flood-affected areas.

He was addressing a presser when said that provincial and district administrations have been ensuring the supply of rations and other necessities to the flood victims and have been conducting rescue operations in the unreachable areas too.

Sharjeel Memon said that a meeting was held in this regard led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that was attended by all relevant departments.

He said that around 172,000 tents have been delivered to the flood-hit areas and 100,000 camps and 100,000 mosquito nets are also being delivered in the region so far.

The minister also highlighted the issue of food supply for the cattle in the flood-hit region adding that the decisions in this regard are being taken in consultation with the experts.

Advertisement

He also said that the Sindh government is purchasing its own goods and supply while the aid received from outside is distributed through NDMA to 100% of the victims.

Also Read

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JSMU joins international voice against gender-based violence
JSMU joins international voice against gender-based violence
COVID-19: 24 new cases surfaced in Pakistan
COVID-19: 24 new cases surfaced in Pakistan
AKUH’s regional laboratories receive CAP accreditation
AKUH’s regional laboratories receive CAP accreditation
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital
Five-year-old at Belfast elementary school is eighth illness victim
Five-year-old at Belfast elementary school is eighth illness victim
Less mixing due to COVID could increase Strep A infections
Less mixing due to COVID could increase Strep A infections
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story