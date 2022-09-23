Sindh is facing a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in ten districts of the province.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has sought assistance from the Punjab government to treat the flood victims as Sindh is facing a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in ten districts of the province.

Sindh required the services of doctors and paramedical staff for various districts of Sindh province to cope with torrential rains and flood emergencies in the province.

According to the details, Sindh Health Department has written a letter to Punjab Health Secretary.

The Sindh Health Department wrote in the letter that Sindh needs Punjab’s support at this time, Sindh is facing a shortage of doctors and paramedics as currently, 10 districts of Sindh are in dire need of doctors and paramedics.

According to the letter, 10 districts are in urgent need of pediatricians, gynecologists, psychiatrists, and dermatologists among other staff.

The letter stated that there is a need for 380 medical staff including specialists in 10 districts of Sindh, 27 dermatologists, 27 pediatricians, 18 gynecologists, and 18 psychologists.

The letter further wrote that 45 male and 45 female doctors are required, 72 staff nurses and 90 dispensers are also required while 3,841,492 people are affected by flood in 10 districts of Sindh.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said currently Pakistan was facing a health disaster due to floods and there was a dire need for medicines.

She said winter was approaching and flood victims were in dire need of blankets, warm clothes, sheets, etc. Those who wanted to help flood victims could help through NDMA and civil society, she said.

Many women in the flood-affected areas were expecting babies and there was a dire need for baby milk, baby food, and other related items, she added.