Sindh received 800% above average rain forecasted by PMD, says CM Sindh

CM Sindh said that in Punjab, the rainfall was 52 percent above average, whereas Sindh received 800 percent above average rain

The standing water is up to 3 or 4 feet in various cities of Sindh. In 24 hours, 0.9 or 1 foot of floodwater has decreased in Dadu

Chief Executive of Sindh told the media that the foreign aid received by Pakistan is distributed under the supervision of NDMA only

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a presser said that in Punjab, the rainfall was 52 percent above average, whereas Sindh received 800 percent above average rain.

“The standing water is up to 3 or 4 feet in various cities of Sindh. In 24 hours, 0.9 or 1 foot of floodwater has decreased in Dadu. On the left bank, the levels are also reduced. The seventh spell of the monsoon is underway in Sindh as more rains are expected in different regions,” CM Sindh said.

Quoting the relief activities, the Chief Executive of Sindh told the media that the foreign aid received by Pakistan is distributed under the supervision of NDMA only. He said that 175,933 tents have been provided by PDMA. NDMA through the Pakistan Army provided 21,300 tents; 2586 tents were provided by the Navy, 3558 tents were provided by the Airforce; and from other sources, 1765 tents were distributed among the affected.

“Around 216,000 tents have been distributed to the flood-affected till now. The total requirement for tents is 1.5 million in the province,” he said.

Moreover, 149,060 tarpaulins have also been distributed, which work similarly to tents given by PDMA. 26,000 were given by the Pakistan Army. A total of 1,85561 tents were provided along with the help of various sources. More than 1.5 million mosquito nets were provided, according to Murad Ali Shah.

“A total of 36,000 ration bags were distributed, 7500 by NDMA, and 42,256 rations have also been distributed by NDMA.”

The CM claimed that most of the relief items are on the road, which takes time to deliver to the flood-affected areas.

Murad Ali Shah, quoting the data from the Department of Health, said that 550,000 cases of gastro have been reported to date. More than 600,000 cases of skin diseases were reported. whereas 185,000 cases of malaria are also recorded. On the other hand, 12,229 cases of dengue emerged in the province.