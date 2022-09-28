Kissan Ittehad has announced to go to D Chowk and asked the protesting farmers not to go back from the protesting site, creating a tense situation in the federal capital.The farmer leaders from the stage also announced that they had not come here to fight the police and they just wanted the acceptance of their demands.

“We are peaceful people, not bullies. We are your brothers, consider us your part.”

Farmers sleeping in vehicles were woken up and asked to gather at one point.

The police team reached the farmers’ protest site. Meanwhile, farmers’ leadership instructed the protestors to gather and come forward as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Red Zone has been sealed by the federal government on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The demonstrating farmers entered the capital to protest for their rights amid the rising inflation across the country.

All routes leading to the Red Zone have been sealed except Margalla road. Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed, the traffic police said and added that one lane is open from Serena Chowk for entry in Red Zone.

On the other hand, the officials have been instructed to take strict action against the violators. The government has ordered the deployment of the Anti-Riots Force to ensure the security of the Red Zone.

Demands

The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

Advertisement

Farmers are also raising voices for free markets instead of middleman and commission culture.

Earlier, the farmers entered Islamabad on September 20 causing prolonged traffic jams in the city. However, the demonstrations were called-off after talks with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.