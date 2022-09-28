Advertisement
  • SIUT medical teams providing medical assistance to flood victims
KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has been actively participating in providing free medical assistance for the treatment of diseases across the country’s flood-hit areas to the devastated victims.

In the last week of August 2022, Pakistan was declared a state of emergency because of the flooding. SIUT decided to send its medical teams to set up relief camps in various affected locations across the country. The teams of doctors along with staff members organized these free medical camps to provide medical assistance, details are as follows.

In Sindh at Kot Diji- Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Naseerabad, Dadu and Sehwan Sharif. In Balochistan at Uthal, Khuzdar, Killa Saifullah, Pishin and Loralai.

Similarly, in Punjab at Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Swat (Barthana District Matta)

Besides the medical camps, at tent cities, SIUT mobile medical services are also provided in far furlongs areas. Score of  malaria, dengue, skin disease, chest infection, and diarrheal cases were observed and the suspected patients get screened for malaria and dengue and provided medicine to them. The team also provided services and awareness including maternal and child healthcare services, and nutrition.

Also Read

Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi
Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department confirmed the death of female in private hospital...

 

The SIUT is regarded as one of the premier Institutes that provide free of cost treatment without any discrimination. It is suggested a combined effort should be taken by all stakeholders as waterborne diseases outbreak, therefore, effective health relief should be provided to the displaced people to prevent them from any health emergency.

SIUT sent its medical teams to provide medical services and medicines in affected areas all over Pakistan.

