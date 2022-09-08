Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
Socio-political leader Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

  • According to the family members, Hunaid Lakhani was under treatment in a private hospital for dengue virus, but he succumbed to the disease
  • Family sources said his funeral prayer will be offered today after Asr prayer at Masjid e Saheem, Khayaban e Rahat, DHA Karachi
  •  In his Twitter message, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chairman and Founder of Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani
Karachi- Well-known political and social figure of Karachi Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

According to the family members, Hunaid Lakhani was under treatment in a private hospital for dengue virus, but he succumbed to the disease.

Family sources said his funeral prayer will be offered today after Asr prayer at Masjid e Saheem, Khayaban e Rahat, DHA Karachi.

It should be noted that Hunaid Lakhani was the head of Iqra University while his political affiliation was with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).

Apart from this, Hunaid Lakhani used to take care of orphans and actively participated in welfare activities.

In his Twitter message, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chairman and Founder of Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani.

He prayed that may Hunaid’s soul rest in peace and may his family/friends find the strength to bear the loss.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Karachi organization, expressed grief and sorrow over the death of PTI leader and Chairman of Iqra University, Hunaid Lakhani.

PTI Karachi chapter said Hunaid Lakhani was very kind-hearted, and cheerful nature, and his social and political services were unforgettable.

