  • Sri Lankan FM condoles over devastating floods in Pakistan
Bilawal elephone call from Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a telephone call from his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and briefed on the flood situation.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister offered his condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by floods across Pakistan. He conveyed sympathies to the government and people of Pakistan on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government.

Bilawal expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Sabry on his expression of support to Pakistan in these challenging times.

He briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the unprecedented rainfall in Pakistan this year that resulted in super floods and landslides. He said the courageous Pakistani nation is committed to tacking this natural calamity with perseverance.

The foreign minister further highlighted that the scale of destruction had been massive and caused immense loss of human lives, livestock, crops and infrastructure. He expressed his gratitude to foreign minister Sabry on his expression of support to Pakistan in these challenging times.

Bilawal expressed the hope that the ‘UN Flash Appeal’ for Pakistan’s flood response would garner a strong response and contribute towards alleviating the hardship of those severely affected by recent floods.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening fraternal relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

 

