Strict security measures amid Friday prayers in Karachi

KARACHI: In light of the recent terror attack and increasing crime rate, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odhu issued orders to make all security measures very concrete and extraordinary in the city on the occasion of Friday prayers.

On the occasion of Friday prayers, instructions are issued to ensure the deployment of police personnel in plain clothes and uniforms on the sides of mosques and Imambargahs and on the main roads.

For the security of the worshipers, all possible steps should be taken under the coordination of all the police stations.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles should be ensured at a distance from mosques and Imambargahs.

The police have also requested the public to report any suspicious activity or suspicious person/persons and abandoned vehicles, bags, parcels, etc. to the immediate helpline 15 or the nearest mobile police station.

Advertisement

All sub-divisional officers and SHOs posted in Karachi will monitor the security measures till the end of Friday prayers.

In view of the security measures during the performance of Friday prayers, orders are issued not to leave the duty station at all.

It was also said that strict legal and departmental action will be taken against any kind of negligence regarding the implementation of security measures in the city.