Suicide blast reported in Mardan

No any casuality reported in the blast

Suicide bomber blew himself in the fields and heavy contingent of police rushed on the spot

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan visited the crime scene after receiving the information of blast.

Advertisement

MARDAN: A suicide blast occurred in the premises of Choora Police Station area of Mardan on Friday , however no any causality reported, said local police.

According to the preliminary information, the suicide bomber blew himself in the fields and heavy contingent of police rushed on the spot. The area police started collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan visited the crime scene after receiving the information of blast. He said explosion tooke place in the fileds near Choora Police Station and suicide bomber killed in blast.

He said security has been put on high alert in the region and there was no further loss of life reported in the incident.

He said incident is being investigated on the basis of modern methods.

Advertisement

Also Read One killed, 21 injured in bomb blast in Kohlu KOHLU: A bomb blast was heard in Kohlu where it is being...

Earlier, A bomb blast was heard in Kohlu where it is being reported that 21 people are injured and 12 people are in serious conditions due to the blast, BOL News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Police and FC have cordoned off the bombed site and investigations are under way to know about the impact of the blast.