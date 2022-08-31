Advertisement
date 2022-08-31
Ten flood victims injured during firing at ration distribution in Kandhkot

Ten flood victims were injured in the incident.

KANDHKOT: At least ten people were injured when shots were fired during a ration bag distribution among flood victims in Khair Shah area of Kandhkot, Bol News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Kandhkot distributed only 50 ration bags for 500 victims in Khair Shah which resulted in a scuffle between the flood victims and the district authorities.

As a result, shots were fired to disperse the flood affectees and 10 people were subsequently injured. Rescue officials said the condition of two people is critical. The injured belong to the Gola community.

Police reached the spot of the incident and controlled the situation. However, tension continues to spread in the area. Many people expressed concern that the administration has failed to distribute rations among the flood and rain victims.

In another incident, the security guard of Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed was killed during a clash between flood victims and the district administration.

A dispute arose over rainwater drainage as local residents resisted the decision to drain water in their areas. As a result, the guard of the Assistant Commissioner was killed. A heavy contingent of police reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

 

 

