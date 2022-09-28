Tent city set up in Malir for flood victims

The tent city has been set up in Malir.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has set up a tent city in Malir to accommodate flood victims.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said a new tent city has been established in Malir with 1300 tents to house flood affected people currently in public schools.

He said washrooms, kitchen, school and a mobile hospital have also been established to look after the people in the tent city.

It was earlier that decided that Malir Development Authority (MDA) will establish a temporary tent settlement in Karachi for flood victims.

The provincial government has allocated 100-acre of land to establish a tent city for the flood victims from different parts of Sindh who arrived in Karachi. Many flood victims are being accommodated in public school buildings until the tent city has been established.

Director General MDA Sohail Khan had stated that the tent settlement will be established at New Malir Housing Scheme-I link road which will accommodate as many as 100,000 flood victims.

He said the makeshift tent settlement was being set up for one month and the flood affectees will be shifted in the area beyond North Nazimabad.

On September 1, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench had ordered the immediate establishment of tent cities across the province for flood victims.

The SHC Sukkur bench presided by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput heard a case related to destruction caused by recent rains and floods.

The judge showed resentment over the district administration regarding relief and rescue activities. The court directed the Sindh government to immediately set up ten cities across the province for the flood victims.

