ISLAMABAD: Pointing towards political parties, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said they all were working on assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Since he is not being politically eliminated, so they are trying to physically eliminate him. They are scared because Imran Khan is winning elections,” Fawad Chaudhry said talking to media in Islamabad. He was flanked by another PTI leader Sania Nishtar.

After defeats in elections, now they were using religious card against Imran, by cherry-picking Imran Khan’s statements out of the context and compiling them into clips, the PTI leader said. So, basically they all were working on assassination of the PTI chief, he maintained adding that they were parts of the same scheme.

“Their turn will also come. No matter what they do they will get its reply,” he said.

The former information minister rued that telethon for flood-affectees was shut down on media. The government and other institutions should have supported it, but unfortunately, we had left no principle in the politics, he said.

Sania Nishtar said Rs5 billion were pledged in the telethon of Rs29 August, out of which Rs2 billion were for rehabilitation and reconstruction so they knew that it would not right away come. She said the PTI had so far received Rs3.3 billion. Rs1.92 billion were sent by the overseas Pakistanis and the rest were sent by residents of Pakistan, she said, whereas, credit card transactions worth Rs17.5 million were failed.

On the latest telethon, which was held on September 11, Sania Nishtar said pledges of Rs5.2 billion were made in two hours. She said most of the aid they would give would be through cash, viewing Ehsaas Programme Cash Award’s success.