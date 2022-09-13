Advertisement
Three soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border terror attack

Three soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border terror attack

Articles
Three soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border terror attack

Three soldiers were martyred in the terror attack.

PESHAWAR: Three soldiers were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire across the border on Pakistani troops in Kharlachi, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. The military’s press wing cited credible intelligence reports that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties due to the firing by army troops.

During the firing exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman (age 32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (age 34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber), and Sepoy Irfanullah (age 27 years, resident of Dargai, Malakand), having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow such activities in future.

It added that the army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

