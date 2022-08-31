Tim Cook says, “Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts”

Apple CEO stated that the company will donate to flood victims in Pakistan.

Malala Yousafzai, a laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, thanked Cook for his great gesture.

So far 1 634 people have been injured.

Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the company will contribute emergency help to flood victims in Pakistan.

The CEO of the IT company stated on Twitter that the floods in “Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters”.

“Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected,” Cook wrote in a tweet, adding that his company will donate to the victims of the recent floods, which have ravaged one-third of the country and affected 33,046,329 people.

The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2022

In addition, the CEO of the iPhone-manufacturing company volunteered to assist Pakistan in its time of need.

“Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground,” he stated.

Malala Yousafzai, laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, thanked Apple’s CEO Tim Cook for “providing support” in response to his great gesture.

Malala tweeted in response, “Thank you Tim and Apple for providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time.”

Advertisement Thank you Tim and Apple for providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time. ❤️ — Malala (@Malala) August 31, 2022

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also praised Cook for his assistance, stating that despite being the country with the lowest carbon emissions, Pakistan is seeing the most severe effects of global warming.

In the previous 24 hours, 75 deaths have been reported as a result of the worst floods in the history of Pakistan, which has claimed 1,136 lives so far.

1 634 people have been injured as a result of the disaster, which has also claimed the lives of 735,375 animals.

The deluge has caused damage to 1,051,570 homes and infrastructure as well.

