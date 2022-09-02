Advertisement
Truck driver arrested for selling relief items to scrap dealer

Articles
The truck driver was arrested for selling relief items.

BHAKKAR: A truck driver was caught selling relief items to a scrap dealer that were sent for flood victims, Bol News reported.

Police said a truck full of flood relief items was sent from Lahore to Dera Ismail Khan and included items such as bottles of mineral water and food ration and other essential good for the victims.

However, the truck driver entrusted with transporting the food items to the victims sold them on his way to Dera Ismail Khan. Local residents informed police that relief items worth millions were sold to the junkman.

The police said took timely action and arrested the driver. The scrap dealer who bought the items was also taken in custody.

The relief goods were seized and shifted to a police station. Police said an investigation was underway for further action against the culprits.

In another incident, a truck carrying relief items for flood victims was attacked by a mob and the goods were forcibly taken away in Dera Ismail Khan.

DPO D.I. Khan Najam Hussain Liaquat took series notice of the incident. Police have arrested five people allegedly involved in the incident and registered a case against them. Police have identified four other suspects in a video of the incident.

A video shared widely on social media shows a mob robbing the relief supplies from the truck meant for relief victims. The suspects arrested include Hazratullah Wazir, Laeeq Zaman Wazir, Naib Khan Wazir, Shabanoor Wazir, and Saknai Pandra.

DSP Adnan Khan said that no exception will be taken from those who commit such heinous acts. He said the rest involved will also be arrested and brought to justice.

 

 

