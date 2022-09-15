ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said if the coalition government continued the fascist tactics, then nobody would be able to stop the country from anarchy.

In an address to media, Imran Khan said, “The way we are being pushed to the wall and cases are being rained on us, our people are being pressurised, the journalists and media houses who ostensibly support us are being harassed, this will not help the country.”

He said if the situation continued the same way then they would lose the patience and they would have to give a call to the nation.

He said trust on the current government was neither found within Pakistan, nor outside the country.

“They accepted all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which shot up inflation. The way inflation has risen these days is unprecedented. Rupee would further devalue until political stability is attained,” Imran Khan said.

He said the country was facing current account deficit which was forcing rupee devaluation. Eventually, all the commodities got expensive, he maintained.

“The most important thing is to control the current account deficit (CAD). When we came into power the CAD was $20 billion. While, when they came the CAD was $16 billion,” he said rejecting the coalition government’s claim that they received Pakistan with economic landmines.

The PTI chief said they did not come into power to cut inflation, but to dispose of cases against them in their favour.

On general elections, the former prime minister said if they thought that delaying elections would hurt the PTI, then they were mistaken.

“Compare their response against flood and our response against COVID-19, which was acknowledged by the entire world. The World Bank report claimed that in South Asia, Pakistan provided the largest number of jobs during Covid,” he said.

While, Imran Khan said, their response in flood situation was that they only wanted to collect money but had no roadmap for the flood victims.

He said on March 4, Pakistan’s risk rating was about 5 per cent, which doubled to 9 per cent after the vote of no confidence was tabled. “Today, Pakistan’s risk rating is 22.7 per cent,” he maintained.

Lastly, he said, he wanted to ask the nation to get hold elections at the earliest to save the country from the quagmire in which “the imported government” was pushing it.