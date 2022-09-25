Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan in IED blast 

Two Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan in IED blast 

Articles
Advertisement
Two Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan in IED blast 

Two Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan in IED blast 

Advertisement
  • According to the ISPR, an improvised explosive device exploded during a clearance operation in the Esham area of ​​North Waziristan.
  • As a result 42-year-old Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and 38-year-old Naik Hussain Ahmed embraced martyrdom
  • Pakistan Army cordoned off the area immediately after the attack to arrest the terrorists who planted the explosives
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device exploded during a clearance operation in the Esham area of ​​North Waziristan, as a result 42-year-old Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and 38-year-old Naik Hussain Ahmed embraced martyred.

ISPR said that the martyred Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal belonged to Attock, while the other martyr, Naik Hussain Ahmed, belonged to Okara.

ISPR said that the Pakistan Army cordoned off the area immediately after the incident to arrest the terrorists who planted the explosives.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Gen Bajwa meets business community in Karachi: ISPR
Gen Bajwa meets business community in Karachi: ISPR

COAS arrived in Karachi on Friday and spoke with the business community...

 

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom last week while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in the bordering Dwatoi area of the North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistani troops in the general area Dwatoi, which responded in a befitting manner.

Sepoy Nazar Muhammad aged, 34, a resident of Jaffarabad, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

The Pakistan Army, the ISPR said, was determined to defend the country’s borders against the menace of terrorism, and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story