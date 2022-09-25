Two Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan in IED blast

KARACHI: Two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device exploded during a clearance operation in the Esham area of ​​North Waziristan, as a result 42-year-old Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and 38-year-old Naik Hussain Ahmed embraced martyred.

ISPR said that the martyred Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal belonged to Attock, while the other martyr, Naik Hussain Ahmed, belonged to Okara.

ISPR said that the Pakistan Army cordoned off the area immediately after the incident to arrest the terrorists who planted the explosives.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom last week while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in the bordering Dwatoi area of the North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistani troops in the general area Dwatoi, which responded in a befitting manner.

Sepoy Nazar Muhammad aged, 34, a resident of Jaffarabad, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

The Pakistan Army, the ISPR said, was determined to defend the country’s borders against the menace of terrorism, and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.