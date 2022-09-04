Two sisters commit suicide in water tank in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: Two sisters were found dead in the underground water tank of their house in Orangi Town area of Karachi, Bol News reported.

The incident happened in Faqir Colony area of Orangi Town. Police have shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem while further investigation is underway.

The investigators collected samples for chemical examination to determine the exact cause of their death. The two girls were identified as Samina, aged 20, and Amina, aged 22.

A brother of the girls said his sisters committed suicide after being disheartened for failing to find a marriage proposal. He said that he has given a full statement to the police.

He said they are three brothers and four sisters. He added the two elder sisters are married while the two younger ones were still unmarried.

He said they have removed the bodies from the tank. He said the family wants privacy and does not want to appear in front of the media and will not give any further information.

