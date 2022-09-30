Two more lives snuffed out by dengue fever in Karachi

Dengue viral fever has continued to take lives in Metropolitan

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department confirmed the death of a female and a male in the city.

Dengue cases continue to rise across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has continued to take lives in Metropolitan city as two more people lost their lives in last 24 hours.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female and a male in the city. Both deaths were occurred in private sector hospitals in the city.

According to the VBD, a total 37 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 17 were recorded in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two each in Malir and Karachi West while one each in Korangi, Hyderabad and Umerkot.

More dengue cases surface in Sindh

As many as 324 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 280 were recorded in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has registered 9,496 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 7,985 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 28, 2022.

In September, 6,927 dengue fever cases were reported to date out of which 5,778 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,797 so far followed by Karachi Central 1,808, Karachi South 1,206, Korangi 1,211, Malir 450, and Hyderabad 696.

On the other hand, Dengue cases continue to rise across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, the dengue situation is getting worse day by day across the country due to which thousands of cases are being reported daily.

In the report issued by the Health Department, it has been stated that 342 new cases of dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of cases has increased to 8,700.

According to the Health Department, Peshawar reported the highest number of 198 new dengue cases, while Mardan reported 67 and Kohat reported 18 dengue cases. The health department further said that 7 deaths have occurred due to dengue so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Notably, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.