Two more UAE flights with relief goods land at Nur Khan Base

Another two flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying food items, medical supplies and tents arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base here on Friday.

The flights were in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE.

So far, 11 such flights from the UAE with relief goods have been received.

The Foreign Office in a statement thanked the UAE for its assistance in the time of grave crisis.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted above-average precipitation in the southern districts of Sindh in September, BOL News reported on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, at least two monsoon systems are expected to bring significant rains to the province in September. Heavy rains are forecast in Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Badin, with amounts 20 to 30 percent higher than typical.

The Met Office warned that above-average rains might exacerbate the situation in flood-affected areas. The heavy rains may cause moderate to severe floods in Lower Sindh.

The Met Office also predicted above-average rainfall in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore. These places could get 10 to 15% extra rain.

Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may cause sudden floods in hilly areas due to heavy rain. There will also be a chance of urban flooding in the plains of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.