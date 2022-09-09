UAE announces assistance of 10million dollars for flood victims

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan of UAE has announced an assistance of ten million dollars for flood-affected people of Pakistan

Karachi- United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman Bank Alfalah, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan has announced an assistance of ten million dollars for flood-affected people of Pakistan, the biggest individual level flood relief assistance that Pakistan has received so far.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan and UAE have always helped Pakistan during difficult times.

HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of State 4 Tolerance & Coexistence UAE & Chairman Bank Alfalah pledged USD 10 Mn 4fm the Bank in disaster relief for Pak including Army Flood Relief Acct 2 help flood victims. HH & UAE have always helped Pak during difficult times. pic.twitter.com/aGAK6IQN3Z — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, in a message of gratitude to the UAE Minister for the generous support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is proof of UAE dignitary’s selfless love for the people of Pakistan and his compassion for humanity.

He said the government and people of Pakistan will never forget this sacrifice. The Prime Minister said it will help a lot in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said UAE’s love for the people of Pakistan is golden chapter of the history of their bilateral relations.

