  • UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times: ISPR
UAE announces assistance of 10million dollars for flood victims

  • Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan of UAE has announced an assistance of ten million dollars for flood-affected people of Pakistan
  • ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan and UAE have always helped Pakistan during difficult times
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is proof of UAE dignitary’s selfless love for the people of Pakistan and his compassion for humanity.
Karachi- United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman Bank Alfalah, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan has announced an assistance of ten million dollars for flood-affected people of Pakistan, the biggest individual level flood relief assistance that Pakistan has received so far.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan and UAE have always helped Pakistan during difficult times.

Meanwhile, in a message of gratitude to the UAE Minister for the generous support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is proof of UAE dignitary’s selfless love for the people of Pakistan and his compassion for humanity.

He said the government and people of Pakistan will never forget this sacrifice.  The Prime Minister said it will help a lot in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said UAE’s love for the people of Pakistan is golden chapter of the history of their bilateral relations.

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, UAE News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


End of Article
