  UN chief to arrange donors' conference for flood victims: PM
UN chief to arrange donors’ conference for flood victims: PM

Articles
PM Shehbaz requests Kenyan president to ensure fair probe into Arshad’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had assured to arrange a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister chaired a meeting via video link to review relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit areas of the country. The meeting was attended by federal ministers and relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that he had held important meetings with United Nations chief and other world leaders during which he apprised them of the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and the government’s efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affectees.

He also mentioned his telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The prime minister said that he also apprised the world leadership of Pakistan’s viewpoint over the climatic changes and the destruction it brought upon the country.

They had expressed their deep sympathies and offered condolences over the losses in Pakistan and assured that they would fully support the country with sincerity, he added.

He said that he met philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed seeking of help from the World Food Programme (WFP) for the supply of infant and children’s food in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that with the international community’s help and with the efforts of the national institutions, they would soon be out of the difficulties.

The National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) officials gave a briefing to the prime minister about the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas.

 

