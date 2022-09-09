UN Chief lands in Pakistan to visit calamity-hit areas

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaches Pakistan

He is on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood victims

The devastating monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country and nearly 1,300 people have lost their lives

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaches Pakistan today on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-hit nation.

As per details, the UN Secretary-General reached Pakistan after the devastating monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country and nearly 1,300 people have lost their lives with millions displaced.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tweeted that António Guterres was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at the airport.

The UN Chief appealed to the international community to step forward for calamity-hit Pakistan in its difficult time.

While taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe.”

During his visit, Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the UN chief will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe. It was also said that the UN Chief will interact with the displaced families and will raise global awareness about the massive scale of destruction in Pakistan.

The Secretary-General will also meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan and will hold a joint presser with him. He will also hold talks with the foreign minister followed by a joint press stakeout at the Foreign Office, besides other engagements, all related to the floods response.

