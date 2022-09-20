ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the developed countries, international financial institutions and fossil fuel companies to come forward to help the developing nations, facing the worst climate change devastations, especially in Pakistan.

He said this while inaugurating the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The UN Secretary General said that around 80 per cent of the carbon emissions were contributed by G-20 countries, whereas the developing countries made a minor contribution in this regard, but bear the brutal impact of the climate change.

Antonio Guterres said he himself witnessed the devastation caused by recent rains and floods in Pakistan.

He said the climate change crisis was a case study for moral and economic injustice, being done to the developing world.

The UN secretary general said the present-day world was facing multiple crises, including food security, climate change, and higher prices of agriculture inputs.

Talking about geo-political divide in the world, Antonio Guterres said, dialogue is the only option to resolve conflicts in the world, which needs collected efforts as no single power can call the shots.

The UN Secretary General said negative propaganda on the digital platforms is also creating problems in the society.

Famous Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to visited families affected by floods.

Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon. She is currently in Dadu, Sindh to inspect the damage caused by the floods and meet with affected families.

Angelina Jolie is the Special Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the flood victims.

The actor reportedly arrived in Dadu via helicopter and used a boat to survey the area in Johi and its surrounding areas. She is expected to provide aid to flood-affected people.

Jolie previously visited Pakistan in 2010 and 2005 to meet victims of the earthquakes. She is currently visiting as part of the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) emergency response operations.